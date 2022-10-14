KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $390.00 at Berenberg Bank

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $430.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp upped their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $278.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.56. KLA has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $598,653,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.