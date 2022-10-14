Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 60,297 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000. Continental Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 507.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CLR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 30,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,920. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

