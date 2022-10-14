Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 59,234 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,770,000 after acquiring an additional 63,568 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 527,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $24,828,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,416. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $488.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 442.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. Compass Point lowered their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

See Also

