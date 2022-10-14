Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 2,636 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 176,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $57,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Insider Activity

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $111.01. 264,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,140. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.66 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

