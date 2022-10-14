Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $5.61 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.6% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.91.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. 112,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

