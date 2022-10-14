Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $117,740,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $55,151,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4,328.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 146,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,131,000 after acquiring an additional 143,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.28. 8,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,236. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

