Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lithium Americas worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,839 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at $92,276,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,562 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,656,000 after acquiring an additional 338,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.4 %

LAC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. 125,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

