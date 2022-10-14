Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 4,357 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 588.0% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $12.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.21. 41,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,087. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $432.08 and its 200-day moving average is $422.81. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

