Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 147,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,371,000 after purchasing an additional 34,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $19.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,859. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.64. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.05.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

