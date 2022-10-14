Kin (KIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.47 Million

Kin (KIN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Kin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $23.47 million and approximately $351,253.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,340.84 or 0.27651504 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,952,205,746,150 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org.

Buying and Selling Kin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin was established in 2017 and is supervised by the Kin Foundation, a Canadian nonprofit corporation established for the governance of the cryptocurrency Kin and is tasked with growing an open ecosystem of digital services.The Kin blockchain is built to scale for mass usage and supports an Ecosystem-wide digital economy where app developers and mainstream consumers make millions of micro-transactions.KIN is used to generate value through a shared, decentralized cryptocurrency in a digital ecosystem of apps and their users. App developers anywhere can seamlessly integrate the Kin SDK into their platform and become active partners in the Ecosystem’s growth. When developers join the Kin Ecosystem, they benefit from the Kin Rewards Engine (KRE), which incentivizes app developers to create engaging user experiences and pays them when users spend Kin within their apps.The Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

