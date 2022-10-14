Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

NYSE:KIM opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

