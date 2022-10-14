Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.
Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.5 %
NYSE:KIM opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38.
Kimco Realty Company Profile
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
