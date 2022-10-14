Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRC. Citigroup lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.
Kilroy Realty Price Performance
KRC stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
