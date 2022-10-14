Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRC. Citigroup lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,437,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.