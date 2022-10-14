Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up about 0.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

