Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,665 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $79.30. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,663.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $99,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,792 shares of company stock worth $12,412,517.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

