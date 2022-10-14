Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $915,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 312,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 236,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $39.27 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

