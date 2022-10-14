Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

