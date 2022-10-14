Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,858 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 6.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.4% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.9% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.2% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $472.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $513.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

