Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,645. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.99. Kforce has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kforce

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile



Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

