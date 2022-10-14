Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after acquiring an additional 162,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

KEYS stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

