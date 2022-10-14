Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

KEYS stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.95.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

