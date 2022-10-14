KeyCorp Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.66 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,411 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

