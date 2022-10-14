Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Chairman Sells $3,533,882.96 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $3,533,882.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,978,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,250,631.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert James Gamgort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Tuesday, October 11th, Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $4,512,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,340,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.