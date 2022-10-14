Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 2.7%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.50. 2,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,599,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,465,000 after acquiring an additional 591,959 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,380,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,061,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after acquiring an additional 307,105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

