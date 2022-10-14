Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) PT Lowered to €650.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €685.00 ($698.98) to €650.00 ($663.27) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPRUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kering from €670.00 ($683.67) to €690.00 ($704.08) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($714.29) to €520.00 ($530.61) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($811.22) to €715.00 ($729.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kering from €706.00 ($720.41) to €717.00 ($731.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $689.67.

PPRUY stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. Kering has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $84.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

