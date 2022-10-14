Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 3.1 %

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $25.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 30.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, President Mary Ricks sold 62,357 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,187,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,031,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,708,247.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 139,189 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 91.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after buying an additional 857,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at about $2,878,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

