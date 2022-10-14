Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
Kennametal Stock Up 3.7 %
Kennametal stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,528 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $584,000.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
