Kendall Capital Management Sells 3,350 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Polaris by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PII shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Shares of PII traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.84. 840,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.32. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.55.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 59.53%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

