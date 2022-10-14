Kendall Capital Management Raises Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics makes up 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $4,866,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

