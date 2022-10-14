Kendall Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Omnicom Group accounts for about 2.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

