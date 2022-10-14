Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $36,998,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 18.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,971,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 308,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 652,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 259,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

