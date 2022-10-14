Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,017,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,764,000 after purchasing an additional 521,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 127.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 768,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,761,000 after buying an additional 430,944 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $25,840,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 316,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 210,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after purchasing an additional 208,659 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

