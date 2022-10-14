Kendall Capital Management Buys 2,905 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.07% of Medifast worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Medifast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Medifast by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

MED opened at $118.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.20. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $235.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $453.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. Medifast had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 87.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,247,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

