Kendall Capital Management Buys 2,065 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $4,367,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 181.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,202 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avnet

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $1,063,786.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,132. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.