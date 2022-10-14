Kendall Capital Management Acquires 1,742 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Western Union accounts for about 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Union by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 380.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.16.

WU stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.90. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.53.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

