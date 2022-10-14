Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $555,028.00

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $113.97 million and approximately $555,028.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,323.63 or 0.27723478 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010828 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
