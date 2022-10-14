Keep Network (KEEP) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000677 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $114.46 million and $308,947.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.74 or 0.27542360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep Network (KEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keep Network has a current supply of 999,848,780.8 with 860,762,270.3720057 in circulation. The last known price of Keep Network is 0.13419903 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $423,612.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keep.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

