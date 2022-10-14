Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $22.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDOT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.14.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Up 3.5 %

GDOT opened at $19.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $8,490,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.