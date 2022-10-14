Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 16.40 and last traded at 16.15. Approximately 6,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,409,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BZ shares. Barclays started coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 20.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported 0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.01. The firm had revenue of 166.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 165.96 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,491,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,647 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,391 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,713,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,022,000 after acquiring an additional 298,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.