Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Kaman Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kaman has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $46.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaman
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kaman by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Kaman by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kaman by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
