Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kaman has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $160.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kaman by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Kaman by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kaman by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

