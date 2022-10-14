Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,191 ($14.39) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

JET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,980 ($60.17) to GBX 4,240 ($51.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,660 ($20.06) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JET traded down GBX 6.95 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,108.65 ($13.40). The stock had a trading volume of 64,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,130 ($74.07). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,432.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,668.04. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

