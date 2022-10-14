JSF Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 482,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

