JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Citigroup (NYSE:C) Target Price to $49.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.74.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 91,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

