JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 780

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 989 ($11.95).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 797.40 ($9.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 877.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 876.04. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,733.48.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 27.44 ($0.33) dividend. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.39), for a total value of £73,917 ($89,314.89).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

See Also

