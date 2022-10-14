JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $50.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.06.

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

