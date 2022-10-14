Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 13,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,653. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 148,777 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics



Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

