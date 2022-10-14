Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JNCE stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 13,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,653. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $105.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 529,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 148,777 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,843,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.