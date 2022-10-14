Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JYNT. B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Joint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.03. 1,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,776. Joint has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $231.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 33,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $514,314.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,432,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,357,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 185,302 shares of company stock worth $2,944,174 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bandera Partners LLC grew its stake in Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after buying an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Joint by 2,516.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 217,566 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth $7,186,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Joint by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 197,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 175,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,094,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

