Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.
Johnson Controls International Price Performance
JCI stock opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Controls International
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
