John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Down 14.6%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.35. 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 9,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

