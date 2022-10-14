John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Stock Price Down 14.6%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.35. 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 9,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
