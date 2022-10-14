JOE (JOE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.66 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. JOE has a total market cap of $65.12 million and $2.66 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One JOE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE (JOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. JOE has a current supply of 420,304,079 with 325,718,033 in circulation. The last known price of JOE is 0.19597698 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,327,233.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.