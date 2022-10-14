JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,998,130. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

